Andhra Pradesh Registers Record Single-Day Spike With Over 10,000 COVID Cases

Andhra Pradesh now has 63,771 active coronavirus cases (File)

Andhra Pradesh logged its worst ever single-day spike in coronavirus cases with over 10,000 new cases on a day when other southern states, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, also reported high daily numbers.

The cumulative tally of southern states - Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry - was 24,855 on Wednesday.

Kerala saw a minor dip in the positive cases, while Telangana and Puducherry saw spikes, with the union territory recording its highest single-day increase.

Andhra Pradesh, whose COVID-19 numbers have been moving north in a quick pace over the past few days, registering not less than 7,000 infections, reported 10,093 cases as a result of a record sample size of 70,584.

The state saw 65 new COVID-19 deaths during the period, taking the count to 1,213.

The infection positivity rate in the state has now shot up to 6.61 per cent while the recovery rate is at 46.02 per cent.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) AKK Srinivas said the prime reason for the severe spurt in number of cases was the "extensive" COVID-19 tests.

According to the latest health bulletin, 2,784 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative recoveries to 55,406.

The state now has 63,771 active coronavirus cases.

In terms of per day increase in COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh has recorded the highest of over 10,000 cases in the country.