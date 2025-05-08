"Unwavering Solidarity": Gautam Adani Amid Escalation By Pakistan

Amid an escalation by Pakistan, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has said it is in times like these that the world witnesses India's true strength.

Mr Adani also said all Indians stand in unwavering solidarity with the armed forces.

It is in times like these that the world witnesses the true strength and unity of India, forged as much in her sameness, as in her diversity. We stand in unwavering solidarity and are committed to supporting our armed forces as they defend the soul of our motherland and the… pic.twitter.com/QZnv0LXvb5 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) May 8, 2025

After the Pahalgam terror attack last month, India struck nine locations in Pakistan, including the headquarters of terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Muridke and Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab.

Pakistan responded by, unsuccessfully, targeting installations in 15 locations in India. This prompted a targeting of Pakistan's air defence systems by India's armed forces and at least one, in Lahore, was successfully neutralised.

On Thursday evening, Pakistan launched missiles directed at installations in Jammu and Kashmir and drones aimed at some other places, all of which were successfully intercepted by India's air defence systems. Blackouts have also been enforced in several cities, including Chandigarh, Mohali and Srinagar.

