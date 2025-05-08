Advertisement
Shelling Noise Heard In Jaisalmer As Tensions Rise After Op Sindoor

A top officer confirmed that a sound was heard in Jaisalmer.

Read Time: 1 min
Shelling Noise Heard In Jaisalmer As Tensions Rise After Op Sindoor
Forces are on high alert and border districts remain under a blackout.
Jaisalmer:

A loud sound, likely of shelling, was heard in Jaisalmer on Thursday, police sources said.

A top officer confirmed that a sound was heard in Jaisalmer.

Forces are on high alert and border districts remain under a blackout.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

