Shelling Noise Heard In Jaisalmer As Tensions Rise After Op Sindoor

Forces are on high alert and border districts remain under a blackout.
Jaisalmer:
A loud sound, likely of shelling, was heard in Jaisalmer on Thursday, police sources said.
A top officer confirmed that a sound was heard in Jaisalmer.
Further details are awaited.
