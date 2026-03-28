US Teen Finds Rare 6-Inch Megalodon Shark Tooth During Dive Off Florida Coast

A teenage diver made a remarkable discovery during a recent underwater trip in the United States. A 6-inch megalodon shark tooth was found off the coast of Manasota Key earlier this week, drawing attention due to its rare size, reported NYPost.

16-year-old Aiden Andrews, a resident of Wyoming, accompanied his father, Brian Andrews, on a guided dive. The dive was organised by Fossil Junkies, a company renowned for its fossil hunting tours in the area.

According to Captain John Kreatsoulas, finding small megalodon teeth is common in this area, but finding a 6-inch tooth is extremely rare.

About The Megalodon

According to NYPost, Carcharocles megalodon, featured in many Hollywood monster movies, is considered the largest shark ever. According to the Smithsonian Institution, this species was considered the largest predator in the ocean.

According to scientists, megalodons could have reached up to 60 feet in length and weighed approximately 50 tons. Its teeth were as large as a human hand.

A Million-Year-Old Marine Creature

According to the Smithsonian Institution, Megalodon existed in Earth's oceans from approximately 23 million years ago to 3.6 million years ago, and was found in various marine regions around the world, reported the NYPost.