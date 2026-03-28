NASA's X-Ray Mission Unveils Fresh Insights Into 2,000-Year-Old Supernova

Scientists have gained fresh understanding of a distant supernova after a new observation by NASA. The NASA mission Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) has studied the supernova RCW 86, adding new details to what earlier telescopes had already found, reported NASA.

Astronomers previously observed RCW 86 using the Chandra X-ray Observatory, revealing a large cavity-like region surrounding it. This low-density region caused the supernova to expand faster than normal. Scientists believe this cavity may be one reason behind its distinctive shape.

In a recent study, the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) observed the supernova's outer region. It revealed that its expansion slowed after reaching the cavity's boundary. This resulted in a reflected shock effect, shown in purple in the released image.

Combining Data From Various Telescopes

This composite image combines data from IXPE with earlier observations from NASA's Chandra telescope and the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton. Yellow represents low-energy X-rays, while blue represents high-energy X-rays recorded by Chandra and XMM-Newton.

The field of stars seen in the background of the image was taken at the National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory (NOIRLab), which is supported by the National Science Foundation.