NASA's Hubble Telescope Captures Cosmic "Lightsabers" Formed By Young Stellar Jets

On the occasion of Star Wars Day, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope team shared a special post that drew a playful connection between space imagery and one of the most popular sci-fi franchises in the world.

Hubble captured high-speed stellar jets colliding with gas and dust, creating striking glowing beams in space.

Cosmic "Lightsabers" Captured By Hubble

In a post on its NASA X handle, the team shared images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. They described what appeared to be glowing beams in space as cosmic "lightsabers."

Check Out The Post Here:

The force awakens in newborn stars.



Hubble captured some cosmic "lightsabers" far, far away. These are actually young stellar jets, colliding at fast speeds with nearby gas and dust.



Happy Star Wars Day from the Hubble team! pic.twitter.com/saPNX0ZJGJ — Hubble (@NASAHubble) May 4, 2026

The post explained that these striking structures are actually young stellar jets. According to the NASA, these jets are moving at high speeds and colliding with nearby gas and dust in space, creating the dramatic visual effect seen in the images.

Star Wars Day Message

Along with the images, the Hubble team also shared a message marking the occasion. They wrote, "Happy Star Wars Day from the Hubble team!"