Massive "God of Chaos" Asteroid To Pass Close To Earth In 2029, Says NASA

A massive asteroid is set to make a close approach to Earth in the coming years, giving scientists a rare opportunity to study a large space object from a short distance, reported CBS News.

The asteroid, named Apophis after the ancient Egyptian deity known as the god of chaos, is expected to pass by Earth on April 13, 2029, according to NASA.

It will come within about 20,000 miles of the planet's surface, which is closer than many satellites that usually orbit around 22,000 miles above the equator.

Scientists describe Apophis as a potentially hazardous asteroid, but NASA said that there is no danger to Earth, to anyone or anything living on it, or to astronauts or satellites in space.

The agency added that the event is an amazing and totally unprecedented opportunity to learn much more about Apophis and similar near-Earth asteroids.

According to NASA, people in the Eastern Hemisphere will be able to see the asteroid with the naked eye, if weather conditions are clear. Such close approaches by an asteroid of this size are extremely rare and are estimated to occur once every few thousand years.

NASA also said that Earth's gravity during the flyby could stretch and squeeze the asteroid, possibly causing small landslides on its surface. Scientists believe Apophis is made of leftover material from the early solar system.

The asteroid has a mean diameter of 1,115 feet and was first discovered on June 19, 2004, by astronomers at Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona, with later observations made in Australia the same year.

