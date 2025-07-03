Massive Asteroid As Big As An Airplane To Zoom Past Earth On July 4, Says NASA

NASA has confirmed that asteroid 2025 MV89, a 120-foot-wide space rock approximately the size of a small passenger aeroplane, will safely pass by Earth on July 4. The asteroid will come as close as 1.22 million kilometres, travelling at a speed of 19,441 miles per hour. While this might sound far, it's relatively close in astronomical terms.

Belonging to the Aten group of asteroids whose orbits often cross Earth's path, 2025 MV89 is being monitored closely by NASA. However, the agency has clarified that there is no threat from this flyby. For an asteroid to be classified as hazardous, it must be over 150 metres wide and come within 7.4 million kilometres. This object meets neither condition.

Also Read | Ola, Uber New Rules: Pricing, Cancellation, And More, What Drivers And Passengers Must Know

Still, space agencies are vigilant. Even small orbital shifts could alter future paths, so tracking continues.

India's space agency ISRO is also stepping up planetary defence strategies. ISRO Chairman S. Somanath recently emphasised the need to monitor larger objects like asteroid Apophis, expected to pass Earth in 2029. He also highlighted the importance of collaborating with NASA, ESA, and JAXA to develop stronger systems for asteroid detection and response.

ISRO is working on missions that could land on asteroids to assess risks and study ways to protect Earth from potential impacts. While 2025 MV89 poses no danger, it acts as a reminder of the importance of constant space surveillance.

Events like this reinforce the need for international collaboration in ensuring Earth remains safe from celestial threats.