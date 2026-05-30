Music And Museum Visits Act Like Exercise And May Slow Ageing By 4%, Study Finds

Listening to music, visiting museums and taking part in other cultural activities could help people age more slowly, according to a new study. Researchers found that regularly engaging with the arts may have benefits similar to those linked with physical exercise. The study suggests that people who frequently take part in cultural activities could experience a slower pace of biological ageing, with the effect estimated at around 4%.

The research examined data from thousands of adults and looked at how participation in arts and cultural experiences was connected to long-term health. Activities included listening to music, attending concerts, visiting museums, going to exhibitions and taking part in other creative events.

The findings showed that people who engaged more often with these activities tended to display signs of healthier ageing. Researchers believe this may be because cultural experiences encourage mental stimulation, social interaction and emotional wellbeing, all of which can contribute to better overall health.

Experts involved in the study said that spending time with the arts may help reduce stress levels and support cognitive function. These benefits can play an important role in maintaining both physical and mental health as people grow older.

The researchers noted that cultural engagement should not be seen as a replacement for exercise or other healthy habits. However, they believe it can be a valuable addition to a healthy lifestyle and may offer important health benefits that are often overlooked.

The study adds to growing evidence that activities supporting emotional and social wellbeing can have a meaningful impact on long-term health. Researchers hope the findings will encourage more people to take advantage of cultural opportunities in their communities.

Whether it is listening to a favourite album, attending a live performance or exploring a museum, spending time with the arts could be a simple way to support healthier ageing and improve quality of life.