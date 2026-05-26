BTS Returns To American Music Awards After 5 Years And Dominates the Night

BTS created history once again after winning the biggest award of the night at the American Music Awards (AMA) held in Las Vegas. The global K pop group took home the Artist of the Year title, beating several international stars including Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles. The victory marked BTS' second win in the top category and also brought the group back to the AMA stage for the first time in five years.

Along with the major award, the septet also won best male K-pop artist and song of the summer for their track Swim from their latest album ARIRANG. Interestingly, the group, consisting of Jin, Suga, J Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, won every category they were nominated in at the awards ceremony.

Following the win, RM said, “ARMYs, we made it once again. Thank you. It's an honour to have this precious award once again after everybody has done their military service. Like the legendary Buster Rhymes said, it's a fan voted award, so our biggest thanks and gratitude, as always, goes to the ARMYs all over the world. Who stood by us for the past 13 years. Thank you so much.”

J Hope added, “Wow. We have been overwhelmed by the reaction to this album. Honestly, thank you for embracing Arirang and every single song on this album that you helped chart. For real. Thank you. We're so grateful.”

In other major categories, Golden, the popular song from the animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters, received the award for Song of the Year.

Singer Sabrina Carpenter also won Album of the Year for Man's Best Friend. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, who holds the record for the highest number of American Music Awards wins, did not win any awards this year despite receiving eight nominations.

The nominees for the 2026 AMA were selected based on streaming numbers, album and digital sales, radio plays and earnings from tours. The final winners were decided completely through fan voting.