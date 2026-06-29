BTS's Jungkook Reacts To Fans Trying To Control His Life: 'Don't Tell Me To Go To Bed'

BTS member Jungkook recently addressed fans' concerns about his sleeping habits during a candid Weverse livestream, asking them to stop telling him to go to bed.

What's Happening

The singer went live shortly after BTS wrapped up their sold-out concerts in Madrid on June 26 and 27, where he spent time chatting with fans, enjoying a beer, and watching viral TikTok videos.

During the livestream, several viewers repeatedly urged Jungkook to get some rest.

Responding to the comments, the singer explained that he struggles with sleep and prefers to decide his own schedule.

"I'm sorry, but please don't tell me to go to bed. Don't tell me to go to bed. I'll sleep when I decide to," he said.

"I appreciate that you're worried about me, and I know you're saying it because you care, but I'm not sleepy. I'm just not sleepy. What can I do? Even if I want to sleep, I'm not very good at it. I have to take medication to sleep. I just can't fall asleep."

Jungkook went on to clarify that staying awake late into the night is normal for him and does not mean he is overworking himself.

"Honestly, I probably won't get sleepy until around 2. That's just how I've always been. It's normal for me. I'm not overdoing it. I'm staying up because that's what I want to do," he explained.

While thanking fans for caring about him, Jungkook also requested that they respect his personal boundaries.

"I really appreciate your concern, and I'm genuinely, genuinely okay. So please don't say things like, 'Go to bed soon.' You don't have to say that. I'm okay. Really, really okay."

Background

Elsewhere during the livestream, Jungkook also reflected on an earlier broadcast in which he appeared intoxicated and used a few cuss words.

He apologised to anyone who felt uncomfortable but admitted he was still trying to understand why the incident drew criticism, saying he did not think his words were "inappropriate."

He added that regardless of how the livestream was perceived, his "intentions toward ARMY have always been sincere."

Following their successful Madrid concerts, BTS are set to continue their ARIRANG World Tour with upcoming performances in Brussels, London, Munich and Paris.

The group will then head to Asia before concluding the tour's next leg in Australia.

