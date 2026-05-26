Indian Scientist Discovers 12.6-Billion-Year-Old City of Galaxies', Names It After Manipur's Loktak Lake

A major international astronomy study led by an Indian scientist has discovered a massive structure of young galaxies in the early universe, naming it after a famous lake in Manipur. The cosmic structure has been officially named the Loktak Protocluster. It is a primitive galaxy cluster, described by scientists as a "city of galaxies" that is still being built by the forces of gravity.

A Glimpse into the Ancient Universe

The discovery was led by Dr Ronaldo Laishram, an astrophysicist from Manipur who is currently a researcher at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ). Published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the study offers a rare look back in time:

Age: The Loktak Protocluster is seen as it existed 12.6 billion years ago.

The Loktak Protocluster is seen as it existed 12.6 billion years ago. Cosmic Timeline: At that point, the universe was only about 1.2 billion years old, meaning these galaxies are some of the earliest to form.

Why Loktak Lake?

The decision to name the "city of galaxies" after Manipur's Loktak Lake bridges the gap between Earth's natural heritage and deep space. Loktak Lake is famous for its floating islands of vegetation, known as phumdis, which exist within a single connected body of water. Similarly, the newly discovered cosmic structure contains four distinct concentrations of galaxies that are interconnected as part of one massive, evolving system.

For Dr Laishram, the name serves as a deeply personal tribute to his home state, ensuring that the people, culture, and natural beauty of Manipur are firmly written into the history of modern astronomy.

The research team used data from the Subaru Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to study this distant structure. The study found that even in the young Universe, galaxies in crowded regions were already growing differently from galaxies in quieter regions. In simple words, the result shows that where a galaxy lives can affect how it grows.

"Loktak is deeply connected to Manipur's identity. Naming this discovery after Loktak Lake is my way of connecting our home with the wider Universe. In that sense, the name Loktak will continue to echo in the story of the Universe," said Dr Laishram.

Dr Ronaldo Laishram is originally from Khangabok, Thoubal District, Manipur. He is the son of late Laishram Mahajon Singh and Laishram Sanahanbi Devi, and is the youngest among five siblings. He completed his Master's and PhD in Astronomy at Tohoku University, Japan, and is currently based at NAOJ in Tokyo. His research focuses on galaxy formation and evolution in the early Universe, and he has authored and co-authored several peer-reviewed astronomy papers in international journals.

His interest in astronomy began early. At the age of 18, he discovered a preliminary asteroid and was felicitated by former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam for the achievement.

Beyond research, Dr. Laishram is the Founding Coordinator of the Manipur Astronomical Society (MAS), an initiative dedicated to promoting astronomy awareness and science education among students and young people in Manipur and Northeast India. He is also a co-founder of OviEdu, a mentorship and career development platform, and is actively involved with MitSna Foundation, a registered Section 8 non-profit working to promote quality education in Manipur.

This discovery is also expected to inspire students and young people in Manipur and Northeast India by showing that global scientific research is not distant from their own land, culture, and imagination. From the floating islands of Loktak Lake to a giant structure of galaxies in the early Universe, the name Loktak is now connected to modern astronomy.