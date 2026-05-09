Internet Fibre Can Secretly Listen To Users' Conversations: Study

Fibre optic internet cables, the backbone of modern internet, used in homes and offices could potentially be turned into secret listening devices, according to a new study that has raised concerns over privacy and cybersecurity.

According to the study published in Science Adviser, researchers found that ordinary fibre optic cables can pick up tiny vibrations created by nearby sounds, including human speech. These vibrations slightly disturb the light signals travelling through the cables. Using specialised equipment, scientists were able to analyse those disturbances and recover nearby conversations.

According to Kaspersky research analysis, the study highlights how fibre networks, which are mainly designed for high speed internet and communication services, may also unintentionally act as sensitive acoustic sensors.

Researchers said the technology works through a method known as Distributed Acoustic Sensing, or DAS. The system sends laser pulses through fibre optic cables and measures how the light changes when exposed to sound or movement around the cable, as per Arxiv research paper.

According to experts, the technique has already been used for scientific purposes such as detecting earthquakes, monitoring traffic and studying underwater activity. However, the latest findings suggest that the same technology could also create new surveillance risks if misused, as per Information Age report.

Scientists noted that recovering clear conversations is not easy and requires costly equipment, technical expertise and suitable environmental conditions. They added that the threat to ordinary internet users remains limited at present.

Cybersecurity experts are now calling for stronger safeguards to protect fibre optic infrastructure from possible misuse. Suggested measures include improved shielding, better cable insulation and tighter monitoring of network access, as per ISPreview UK report.

The findings have sparked debate over the growing overlap between communication technology and surveillance capabilities, especially as fibre broadband networks continue to expand worldwide.