From Pink Moon To Planetary Parade: Celestial Events To Light Up Sky In April

The night sky in April is set to offer several exciting sights for stargazers, from a bright full moon to a rare alignment of planets and a meteor shower. The month brings multiple opportunities to observe celestial events, making it an ideal time for skywatching, reported National Geographic.

Full Pink Moon On April 1st

April begins with a full moon, known as the "Pink Moon." However, despite its name, the moon doesn't appear pink. It's named after the seasonal wildflowers that bloom in eastern North America at this time.

Clear View Of Mercury

On April 3rd, Mercury will be at its westernmost distance, making it farthest from the Sun and easier to see in the morning. It can be seen near the eastern horizon before sunrise, and Mars will follow shortly after.

Comet MAPS Nearing The Sun

Comet C/2026 A1 (MAPS) will reach its closest approach to the Sun on April 4th. It may either break up or appear brighter during its approach. If it remains undisturbed, it will be best seen in the Southern Hemisphere, while its view will be limited in the Northern regions.

Planetary Alignment In Mid-April

Before sunrise between April 16 and 23, a rare group of planets will appear in the sky. Mercury, Mars, and Saturn will appear close together near the eastern horizon. Their positions will fluctuate for a few days, with the best views between April 18 and 20.

Best Time To Stargaze

April 17 will offer the most favourable conditions for stargazing, especially for viewing the Milky Way. The moon's dim light will make it easier to see the Milky Way during the morning.

Moon And Planetary Alignment

After sunset on April 18 and 19, the crescent moon will appear together in the western sky with Venus and the Pleiades. This view will be visible for a few hours. Jupiter will also be visible high in the sky.

Lyrid Meteor Shower

The Lyrid meteor shower will peak between April 22 and 23. During this time, approximately 10 to 15 meteors can be seen per hour in clear and dark skies. Dimly lit locations are best for viewing.

All these celestial events make the month of April a special time for night sky viewing.