Saleswoman Caught On Camera Emptying Jewellery Trays Worth Rs 1.5 Crore

She displayed an unprincipled moxie and fearlessness in allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore from a store in Ahmedabad, showed a video.

The woman, who was working as a saleswoman at a well-known jewellery store in the city, had a smile throughout while she cleared out the jewels from the store, showed the video.

According to the police complaint, the accused woman had been working at the showroom for the past 11 months.

The video showed the woman examining the trays, scooping out jewels and pocketing them. She continues sifting through the trays and taking out the gold pieces and putting them in her pocket, showed the video.

Rings, chains, mangalsutras and anklets are reported missing. The woman is on the run.

When an irregularity was discovered in the jewellery accounts, the showroom manager scanned the CCTV footage and it's then that the matter came to light.

The Gujarat Police has registered a case, and the search for the accused has been intensified.