Full Moon April 2026: All About Date, Time And Significance Of 'Pink Moon'

The full moon for April, also known as the 'Pink Moon', is set to rise on April 1-2, marking the first full moon of spring. This full moon is named after the pink wildflowers Phlox, which bloom in North America during this time of the year. Notably, the moon will not exactly be in Barbie pink colour, but it will appear faintly orange. According to BBC Sky At Night, the sun's beams that reach the moon get filtered by the thicker air of the Earth's horizon as the lunar body is closer to the horizon.

The Pink Moon symbolises growth and fresh starts, making it a great time for setting goals. In many cultures, it's a time for spiritual reflection and connection with nature. It's also known as the Paschal Moon, determining the date of Western Easter (April 5, 2026).

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All about a full moon?

According to NASA, "This is as close as we come to seeing the Sun's illumination of the entire day side of the Moon (so, technically, this would be the real half moon). The Moon is opposite the Sun, as viewed from Earth, revealing the Moon's dayside. A full Moon rises around sunset and sets around sunrise."

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When to watch the Pink Moon?

The Pink Moon will peak at 10:12 pm EDT on April 1 (02:11 UTC on April 2, 2026) and will be visible all night, rising in the east at sunset and setting in the west at sunrise.

What are the best viewing tips?

According to Forbes, the moon will be at its fullest and brightest around midnight. It is advised to look for the constellation Virgo, where the Pink Moon will be visible.