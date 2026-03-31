Chinese Man Gains 1 Million Followers In Just 2 Weeks With Simple Home Renting Tips

A Chinese influencer became a social media star for sharing valuable home renting tips on platforms like Xiaohongshu and Douyin, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The influencer, known as Gulumao, amassed more than one million followers in just two weeks.

The social media success can be credited to his focus on providing simple, practical and relatable content, resonating with China's vast audience seeking home advice. By leveraging platforms like Xiaohongshu, known for lifestyle and home decor inspiration, the influencer has tapped into a growing demand for home-related content.

He posted a video, titled Youth Study: How to Rent a Home, on February 26, which has gained nearly five million views since then. The videos focus on finding rental housing, and he also discusses the pros and cons of various options. He also explains issues such as how to find listings and identify fake properties. Through his video, he also suggests the feasible payment methods.

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In one of the videos, he warned the users to remain alert regarding listings which look attractive but have unusually low prices.

"Most of these are fake listings used by agents to attract traffic. When you visit, you will find the property does not match the photographs, and they will try to push you towards more expensive options," he said in the video.

The influencer worked for the We-Media industry for over a decade, where he managed his company's social media account. Then he launched his account Gulumao.

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Reflecting on the type of content he creates, he told New Rank, "Finding a house is a problem that everyone faces. No matter how many guides you read, most people get ripped off when looking for a place to live."

"When I worked on other topics before, I was not sure whether they were useful or how the audience would respond. But with this video, I had a strong feeling it would go viral," he added.