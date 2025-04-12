Pink Moon Sighting Tonight: How And When To Watch First Full Moon Of Spring

The night sky will be illuminated by the pink moon, the first full moon of spring, on Saturday, April 12, at 8.22 pm EDT. In India, people can witness it between 3.21 am and 5.51 am on April 13.

People can observe it from their houses, balconies or rooftops without the need for a telescope.

Despite barely appearing pink, this full moon is named for the pink phlox flowers that blossom in several parts of North America, marking the beginning of spring.

The full moon in April will rise elegantly into the eastern sky at dusk, illuminating the horizon with gentle orange tones. Other names for this full moon include the Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon and Fish Moon.

Look for an open spot with an eastern horizon view for the finest glimpse of the pink moon. The best places to see the rising moon are vast fields or high places.

Details on the lunar surface can be seen with a telescope or binoculars.

Keep an eye out for "Spica," the brightest star in the Virgo constellation, which will be with the Pink Moon all night long.

Skywatchers can also apply the arc of the "Big Dipper's" handle to locate Spica in the night sky. Follow the line to Spica in the east after tracing the arc to the bright orange star “Arcturus.”

Observers across Central and South America, along with parts of southern Africa, will be treated to an additional delight when the full moon briefly covers Spica in a phenomenon known as occultation.

According to NASA, a full moon is most spectacular as it rises in the east shortly after sunset and appears larger and more colourful.

This happens because of a phenomenon called the "moon illusion," which deceives the human brain into believing it is larger than it is.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the "Pink Moon" in April represents the "return of life and the resurgence of nature after winter's dormancy." It is special because it is the smallest full moon of the year, or "micromoon."

Moreover, April's Pink Moon is also referred to as the "Paschal Full Moon", since it determines the date of Easter. In 2025, Easter will fall on April 20, the first Sunday following the full moon.

This full moon is best viewed immediately after sunset, as it rises, when atmospheric conditions may give it a little orange colour and the "moon illusion" makes it appear larger.