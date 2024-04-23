Pink Moon 2024 To Occur Today: Origin and Significance Explained

The Moon will be at its maximum in India on Wednesday, April 24, at 5:18 am.

Sky gazers are in for a treat as they will witness the "Pink Moon" or Supermoon illuminate the night sky today. However, the name doesn't mean the moon will appear pink. The full moon of April was named after the herb moss pink, also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox - a plant native to the eastern United States and is symbolic of one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring. The April moon is also referred to as the Fish Moon by coastal cultures, the Egg Moon, and the Sprouting Grass Moon. It is also known as the Passover Moon or Pesach.

On the other hand, it will occur in the evening around 7:49 pm (Eastern Daylight Time) in the eastern United States. The full moon appears larger than average, as it will be three days past perigee, the point in its orbit when it is nearest to Earth.

Full moons occur when the moon is precisely on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun. The timing is dependent on one's time zone because the moon's phase is governed by its position in relation to Earth rather than an individual's position on the planet's surface, as per Space.com.

To watch the Pink Moon, people only need a clear sky with little to no light pollution and no extra equipment. It is important to have a specialised moon filter to prevent glare if you intend to use binoculars or a small telescope, as this could limit the view.

Significance

For Hindus, this full moon corresponds with Hanuman Jayanti, the celebration of the birth of Lord Hanuman, celebrated in most areas on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra.

This full moon, known as Bak Poya among Buddhists, recalls Buddha's journey to Sri Lanka when he mediated a dispute between leaders, preventing a war.

In the Christian ecclesiastical calendar, this is the Paschal Moon, from which the date of Easter is calculated. Paschal is the Latinized version of Pesach. Generally, the Christian holiday of Easter, also called Pascha, is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon of spring.

