Why April's Full Moon Is Called 'Pink Moon' Or 'Micromoon'

The full moon for April, also known as the Pink Moon or Paschal Moon, will rise on Saturday, April 12. April's "Pink Moon" signifies the "return of life and the resurgence of nature after winter's dormancy," according to the Old Farmer's Almanack.

Local moonrise and moonset times vary depending on your location. The spectacular full moon will reach its maximum brightness at 8:22 p.m. EDT (0022 GMT on April 13), Space.com reported.

It is unique because it's the year's smallest full moon, or "micromoon." The moon will be situated close to the dazzling blue-white star Spica in the constellation Virgo.

It occurs when the moon is at its apogee, or furthest point from Earth in its orbit. As a result, it will appear to have a diameter of about 5.1 per cent less than normal. Hence, the term "micromoon," the opposite of a supermoon.

While the moon appears slightly smaller and dimmer than usual, it might be difficult to see the difference with the naked eye.

How to watch it

Look for an open area where the Moon is barely above the horizon for the finest view. The Pink Moon will then appear larger and sparkle with a golden tinge, creating what is known as the Moon illusion.

April's full moon is not necessarily going to appear pink in colour. According to Starwalk, Native Americans named the moon after the colour of the wild ground phlox, one of the first flowers to blossom in April.

The Old Farmer's Almanack stated that although the perennial bloom is often pink, it can also be purple or white, per The Tennessean. Other historical names for Pink Moon in various cultures include Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon.

April's full moon is also known as "Paschal Full Moon" because it determines the day of Easter. The Paschal full moon, which occurred on March 20, is the first full moon following the March equinox. In 2025, Easter will be observed on April 20, the first Sunday after the full moon.

Where you can watch it from

The full moon will momentarily cover Spica in a phenomenon called occultation, an added treat to skywatchers in Central and South America and areas of southern Africa. The entire event can be observed in cities, including Montevideo, Caracas, and Buenos Aires, at different timings depending on the region.

The Blood Moon was the last full moon, shining brightly on March 14, 2025. The Snow Moon in February peaked on February 12 before that. The next full moon or "Flower Moon", is scheduled for May 12 at 11:56 CT.