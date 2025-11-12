Forget Venting, Study Finds Anger Reduced By Something Else

Venting frustration might feel satisfying in the heat of the moment, but it does little to calm true anger, according to new research. A large-scale meta-analysis by researchers at The Ohio State University has revealed that techniques aimed at lowering physiological arousal, such as deep breathing, meditation, mindfulness, and yoga, are far more effective at reducing anger and aggression.

The study, published in Clinical Psychology Review, reviewed 154 studies involving more than 10,000 participants across various genders, ages, and cultures. It found that activities that decrease arousal help "turn down the heat," while those that raise it, like jogging or punching objects, can actually worsen anger.

Senior author Brad Bushman, professor of communication at Ohio State, emphasized that the popular belief in "blowing off steam" is scientifically unfounded. "There's not a shred of evidence to support the catharsis theory," he said. "Even going for a run isn't effective, because it increases arousal levels and ends up being counterproductive."

Lead author Sophie Kjærvik, now a postdoctoral fellow at Virginia Commonwealth University, said the research was partly inspired by the rise of "rage rooms," where people smash objects to release anger. "We wanted to debunk the idea that expressing anger helps you cope," she explained. "Reducing physiological arousal is key."

The findings showed that arousal-lowering activities, such as progressive muscle relaxation, slow-flow yoga, and mindfulness, significantly reduced anger across settings, whether conducted online, in groups, or individually. Meanwhile, activities involving play, such as ball sports, offered mild benefits by increasing positive emotions.

The authors concluded that simple, low-cost calming techniques can help people manage anger effectively without therapy. "You can use free apps or even YouTube videos to practice these techniques," Kjærvik noted, adding that what works for stress relief also works for anger management.