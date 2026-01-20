Brazil's Oldest Citizens May Hold New Clues To Living Longer

Scientists studying Brazil's oldest people believe they may be closer to understanding why some humans live far longer than average. While most people live around 70 years, a small number reach 100, and an even rarer group lives beyond 110. These individuals, known as supercentenarians, have long fascinated researchers searching for the secrets of longevity.

A new viewpoint published in Genomic Psychiatry highlights findings from an ongoing Brazilian study that focuses on centenarians and supercentenarians. Researchers say Brazil offers a unique advantage because of its highly diverse population, shaped by Indigenous roots, European colonization, African ancestry, and immigration from many parts of the world.

The study includes more than 160 centenarians from across Brazil, including 20 supercentenarians. Some participants remained mentally sharp and independent even after turning 100. In rare cases, longevity appeared to run in families, including one family with four women aged between 100 and 110.

Also Read | Canadian Man Quits Job To Avoid Alimony, Court Orders Him To Pay Rs 4 Crore

Scientists believe this diversity may reveal genetic traits linked to long life that are not visible in studies of more uniform populations. Many participants also came from poorer regions with limited access to health care, suggesting that strong biological protection, rather than modern medicine alone, played a role in their long lives.

The researchers also noted that some Brazilian supercentenarians survived Covid-19 before vaccines were available, pointing to strong immune systems.

Experts say expanding longevity research to include diverse populations like Brazil's is essential to better understand aging and improve health outcomes worldwide.