Canadian Man Quits Job To Avoid Alimony, Court Orders Him To Pay Rs 4 Crore

A Canadian senior executive who quit his high-paying job in Singapore and moved back home to avoid paying family support has been ordered by a court to pay nearly Rs 4 Crore in backdated maintenance, according to The Straits Times.

The man, who earned more than Rs 6 Crore annually at a multinational firm, moved out of his family home in August 2023 to live with another woman. Shortly after his wife applied for financial support for herself and their four children, the man resigned from his job and eventually moved back to Canada.

The Legal Battle

Because the man failed to show up for a court hearing in early 2024, an arrest warrant was issued against him. It was only cancelled in December 2024 after he finally attended a session via Zoom.

According to The Straits Times, he initially offered his wife $20,000 (Rs 14 lakh) a month to support the family, in addition to paying for the children's school fees, school bus fees and the monthly rent of the family home.

The offer was later reduced to $11,000 (Rs 8 Lakh) a month.

District Judge Phang Hsiao Chung noted that the man's decision to quit his job right after his wife filed for maintenance was irresponsible. The judge stated that a responsible father should have secured a new role to support his family before resigning.

The Court's Decision

The judge ordered the following:

Backdated Payment: The man must pay S$634,000 (Rs 4 crore) to cover the period from September 2023 to September 2025.

Monthly Support: Starting October 2024, he must pay S$23,500 ( Rs 16 Lakh) every month.

Shared Responsibility: Since the man's income dropped to about $315,500 (Rs 2 crore) in his new Canadian job, the judge ruled that both parents should eventually contribute equally to the family's expenses.

Lifestyle Clashes

During the case, the man's lawyers pointed out the wife's high spending on things like Formula One tickets, expensive holidays, and cosmetic treatments. He argued the family should move back to Canada where healthcare and schools are free.

However, the wife argued that she wanted to maintain the high standard of living the children were used to in Singapore. The judge ultimately ruled that while the wife needs to find work eventually to support her lifestyle, the father cannot simply walk away from his financial obligations. The couple, who moved to Singapore in 2013, are currently going through a divorce.