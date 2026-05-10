Astronomers Find Thin Atmosphere Around Distant Frozen Space Object

Astronomers have discovered a thin atmosphere around a small celestial body in the outer solar system for the first time, surprising scientists who earlier believed such tiny objects could not support an atmosphere, reported CNN. Thousands of frozen and rocky objects, known as trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs), are located in the Kuiper Belt at the edge of the solar system. These objects are considered remnants from the formation of the solar system around 4.5 billion years ago.

Among these TNOs, the dwarf planet Pluto is the largest and is known to have a thin atmosphere. Scientists had long believed that the extremely cold temperatures and weak surface gravity of smaller bodies made it difficult for them to retain atmospheres. Dense atmospheres are usually found around large planets or moons, such as Titan, Saturn's largest moon.

Other large TNOs, including dwarf planets Eris, Haumea, Makemake and dwarf planet candidate Quaoar, have not shown signs of atmospheres.

However, during a rare observation opportunity, astronomers in Japan detected a thin atmospheric layer around a TNO called (612533) 2002 XV93. The finding was detailed in a study published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The unexpected discovery was made by Dr. Ko Arimatsu, associate professor and senior lecturer at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, along with his colleagues.

Researchers believe the discovery could provide new insights into how atmospheres form and survive around small celestial bodies, and may also change the way astronomers understand objects in the Kuiper Belt.