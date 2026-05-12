Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Explains Life In Space, Says "In Microgravity, Newton Is Always In Charge"

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla recently shared an insightful explanation about life in space through a post on his X handle. In the post, he described how movement and control change completely in microgravity, where astronauts experience weightlessness while still being under the influence of gravity.

He explained that microgravity feels liberating in the truest sense. According to him, gravity does not disappear in orbit; instead, it keeps the spacecraft revolving around Earth. However, because everything inside the spacecraft is falling together, astronauts experience weightlessness.

Movement Becomes Different in Space

Shukla stated that without the constant sense of "up" and "down," movement becomes an entirely different skill in space. He explained that on Earth, people move by pushing against the ground, but in space, every movement requires pushing or pulling against a surface to create force and torque.

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Microgravity is liberating in the truest sense. Gravity hasn't vanished in orbit, it is what keeps the spacecraft around Earth, but because everything is falling together, you experience weightlessness. And without the constant pull of “up” and “down,” movement becomes an… pic.twitter.com/xRU77RzOVo — Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) May 11, 2026

He added that in the absence of such contact, no force can be generated, and there is no control over motion.

"Newton Is Always In Charge"

In his post, Shukla described a situation where he starts turning but cannot stop due to the lack of anything to hold onto. He said that even if he wants to stop, he is unable to do so in microgravity.

He concluded by stating that in space, "Newton is always in charge," highlighting the strict role of physics in microgravity conditions.

Shukla also explained the importance of safety measures during spacewalks. He said that astronauts always remain tethered to the space station, and they also use backup tethers for additional safety.

He noted that in space, even a small gap can become impossible to close if there is nothing to push against, making tethers essential for astronaut safety.