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"It's About Survival": Shubhanshu Shukla Highlights Noise Issue Inside Space Capsules

In a post shared on his X handle, Shubhanshu Shukla noted that space capsules are far from silent environments.

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"It's About Survival": Shubhanshu Shukla Highlights Noise Issue Inside Space Capsules
He clarified that managing such noise is not merely a matter of comfort.
  • Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla highlighted extreme noise inside space capsules during missions
  • Noise levels spike dramatically during launch and re-entry, straining crew communication
  • Managing noise is vital for crew safety, not just comfort, according to Shukla
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Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has shed light on a lesser-known but crucial challenge faced during space missions that is extreme noise levels inside space capsules. In a post shared on his X handle, Shubhanshu Shukla noted that space capsules are far from silent environments. He explained that noise levels surge dramatically during launch and re-entry-reaching an intensity so severe that it can place significant strain on the crew and even drown out their intercommunication.

He clarified that managing such noise is not merely a matter of comfort, but is fundamentally linked to safety. In his words, controlling this acoustic chaos is essential for survival, rather than just for comfort.

He wrote, "Engineers have tried everything, including active noise cancellation, but it's a delicate game. Filter too much, and you risk erasing critical audio like warnings or crew comms."

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"Sometimes, the smartest solution isn't high-tech, it's precise," he added.

Shubhanshu wrote, "In Crew Dragon, astronauts use custom-molded earpieces shaped from liquid poured into the ear."

Additionally, he revealed that he himself is currently engaged in a similar experiment, mapping his own hearing sensitivity across various frequencies to ensure that no vital alerts are missed during critical phases of a mission.

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