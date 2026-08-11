Astronaut Anil Menon Shares Spectacular Earth-Moon Time-Lapse Captured From Spacecraft

- Astronaut Anil Menon shared a time-lapse video from a Dragon spacecraft window
- The video shows Earth and the Moon in space with Orion's rise at 0:45 seconds
- Menon used a 15mm lens with aperture priority and auto ISO to capture the footage
Astronaut Anil Menon has shared a stunning time-lapse video showing Earth and the Moon from a Dragon spacecraft window. Menon also noted that Orion's rise appears at about 0:45 seconds in the time-lapse. He explained that the speeds were changed for the time-lapse.
Sharing details about how the footage was captured, Menon wrote that it used a 15mm lens with aperture priority and auto ISO from that day.
Watch Video Here:
Dragon window on Earth Moonlight Sonata. ￼￼￼Orion's rise at about 0:45 - speeds changed on Timelapse. 15mm Aperture priority and auto ISO from today. pic.twitter.com/vUZXKCtsSG— Anil Menon (@astro_anil) August 10, 2026
The footage captures Earth and the Moon from the Dragon window, offering a view of the two in the darkness of space.
Menon has previously shared several stunning photos and time-lapse videos from space, offering social media users rare glimpses of Earth and other celestial sights from orbit.
Social Media Reaction
Social media users were amazed by the time-lapse and the beauty of space.
One user commented, "What a beautiful experience, thank you so much for sharing."
Another user noted, "Absolutely beautiful."
"This looks amazing," added a third user.
A fourth user noted, "Absolutely stunning."
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world