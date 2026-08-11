Astronaut Anil Menon Shares Spectacular Earth-Moon Time-Lapse Captured From Spacecraft

Astronaut Anil Menon has shared a stunning time-lapse video showing Earth and the Moon from a Dragon spacecraft window. Menon also noted that Orion's rise appears at about 0:45 seconds in the time-lapse. He explained that the speeds were changed for the time-lapse.

Sharing details about how the footage was captured, Menon wrote that it used a 15mm lens with aperture priority and auto ISO from that day.

Watch Video Here:

The footage captures Earth and the Moon from the Dragon window, offering a view of the two in the darkness of space.

Menon has previously shared several stunning photos and time-lapse videos from space, offering social media users rare glimpses of Earth and other celestial sights from orbit.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed by the time-lapse and the beauty of space.

One user commented, "What a beautiful experience, thank you so much for sharing."

Another user noted, "Absolutely beautiful."

"This looks amazing," added a third user.

A fourth user noted, "Absolutely stunning."