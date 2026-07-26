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Astronaut Anil Menon Shares Striking View Of Starbase Captured From Space

Dr Anil Menon is a NASA astronaut, emergency medicine physician, and former SpaceX flight surgeon.

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Astronaut Anil Menon Shares Striking View Of Starbase Captured From Space
The images shared from space offered a striking perspective of the launch site.
  • Astronaut Anil Menon shared photos of Starbase from space, showing the launch site.
  • Menon expressed hope for a successful launch alongside the images from orbit.
  • He is a NASA astronaut and former SpaceX flight surgeon with Indian and Ukrainian roots.
Can I see more photos taken by astronauts from space?

Astronaut Anil Menon has shared a breathtaking view of Starbase as seen from space, offering a unique perspective of the launch site through photographs captured from orbit.

Menon wrote, "Our view of Starbase from space! Here's to a successful launch. Send it!"

Check Out The Post Here:

The images shared from space offered a striking perspective of the launch site, making the post notable for both its visual appeal and its message of encouragement.

Dr Anil Menon is a NASA astronaut, emergency medicine physician, and former SpaceX flight surgeon. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to an Indian father with roots in Kerala and a Ukrainian mother, Menon was selected as part of NASA's 2021 astronaut class.

NASA astronaut Anil Menon, who traces his roots to India, arrived safely at the International Space Station two weeks ago along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed seeing the view of Starbase. One user commented, "Rocket paradise."

Another user noted, "The most spectacular views ever from any rocket on the ascending side of launch! Absolutely love it!"

"So cool!" added a third user.

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