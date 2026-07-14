Astronauts Whip Up A Stunning "Space Cake" On International Space Station

Living 250 miles above Earth doesn't mean you have to skip out on birthday cake. An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) recently celebrated her birthday with stunning, gravity-defying "space cake" and shared the video it on Instagram.

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir revealed how her crew transformed their space quarters into a bakery. Because traditional baking is impossible in microgravity, where floating crumbs can damage sensitive equipment and oven convection doesn't work, the crew had to get creative.

The cake was crafted by Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, who filmed the entire process. To build the dessert, the crew combined food rations from both the American and Russian space agencies. The ingredients included sweetened condensed milk, layers of intricately sliced honey bread, yogurt, and rehydrated berries.

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"Our crewmates are such 'space kitchen' masters, that I've eaten far more cake on the ISS than I do on Earth!" Meir wrote in her caption. "This one happened to be for my birthday last week. Thank you to all of the Expedition 74 crew for making it such a special event!"

In the comment section, the European Space Agency (ESA) congratulated her, writing that the cake "looks scrumptiously delicious!"

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Social media reaction

The video intrigued many on social media. "How is everything not floating around? I thought this was someone's earth kitchen until they did the wide shot @erinwinick help," one user asked in the comment section.

"Those white lines under the plate when they are making the cake are what the stuff is stuck to," one user explained.

"So cool that they figured out a way to do this. Happy Belated Birthday!" another user wrote.