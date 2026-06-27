NASA Astronaut Shares Breathtaking Photos Of Thunderclouds Seen From The International Space Station

Clouds look familiar from the ground, but from space they offer a completely different view. NASA astronaut Jessica Meir recently shared photographs showing the beauty and power of clouds as seen from the International Space Station.

Jessica Meir shared the photographs on social media, giving people a glimpse of clouds from space. The images showed thunderclouds over the Pacific Northwest.

Check Out The Post Here:

In her post, Meir says that even viewing clouds from the Space Station is enchanting, with an endless variety of shapes, textures and sizes. She adds that they are usually quite serene, but sometimes ominous, like the thunderclouds over the Pacific Northwest this week.

The photographs shared by the NASA astronaut captured the striking appearance of the clouds from orbit, highlighting their different forms as seen from the International Space Station.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed seeing the photographs.

One user commented, "Very cool."

Another user noted, "I would be useless on the station, as I would be glued to the windows the entire time."