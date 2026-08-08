Astronaut Shares Timelapse Of Space Station Maneuver Over Mediterranean City Lights

- Astronaut Don Pettit shared a timelapse of the ISS performing an Optimal Propellant Maneuver
- The maneuver reorients the station ahead of docking events to adjust its attitude
- The video shows the ISS movement over illuminated Mediterranean city lights at night
Astronaut Don Pettit has shared a timelapse showing the International Space Station (ISS) during an Optimal Propellant Maneuver (OPM), a procedure used to reorient the station ahead of docking events.
In a post on X, Pettit shared the timelapse video and wrote that the footage showed the ISS performing an OPM. He explained that the maneuver is used to reorient the station's attitude in preparation for docking events.
The timelapse also captured views of city lights around the Mediterranean. Pettit described the scene as taking place over "some magnificent Mediterranean city lights."
Watch Video Here:
Timelapse of the ISS Optimal Propellent Maneuver (OPM)! We use this to reorient station's attitude in preparation for docking events. This one occurred over some magnificent Mediterranean city lights! pic.twitter.com/clf7Gm5D8M— Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) August 7, 2026
The video shows the ISS during the maneuver, offering a timelapse view of the station's movement over the illuminated cities.
Social Media Reaction
Social media users were amazed to see the timelapse. One user commented, "Cool to see those specks in the sky."
Another user noted, "The lights are very pretty."
"Wow, the ISS just gave the Mediterranean a spin‑cycle," added a third user.
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