Astronaut Shares Breathtaking View Of Milky Way From Space

Astronaut Don Pettit has shared one of his favourite photographs captured during his latest mission to the International Space Station (ISS), giving space enthusiasts a glimpse of the Milky Way from orbit.

According to a post on his X handle, Pettit said he had finally received all 1.2 million raw image files from his latest ISS mission.

He also shared one of his favourite Milky Way photographs taken during the mission.

Check Out The Post Here:

He said the shared picture is one of his favourite photographs of the Milky Way, captured from the Cupola using a Nikon Z9 camera, an ARRI Zeiss 15mm T1.8 lens, and a custom sidereal drive that cancelled out the stars' motion relative to the space station's orbit.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed by the photograph of the Milky Way.

One user commented, "This is the most beautiful space photo I've seen in a long time.

Another user noted, "Phenomenal shot."

"What am amazing capture," added a third user.