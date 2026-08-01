Astronaut Shares Breathtaking View Of Milky Way From Space

- Astronaut Don Pettit shared a Milky Way photo from his ISS mission on X
- He received 1.2 million raw image files from his latest space mission
- The photo was taken from the Cupola using a Nikon Z9 and special lens
Astronaut Don Pettit has shared one of his favourite photographs captured during his latest mission to the International Space Station (ISS), giving space enthusiasts a glimpse of the Milky Way from orbit.
According to a post on his X handle, Pettit said he had finally received all 1.2 million raw image files from his latest ISS mission.
He also shared one of his favourite Milky Way photographs taken during the mission.
Check Out The Post Here:
I finally have all 1.2 million raw image files from my latest mission to ISS! Here is a sample of one of my favorite Milky Way photos, taken from the Cupola with Nikon Z9, Arri Zeiss 15mm lens, T1.8 with custom sidereal drive that cancelled out star motion relative to our orbit. pic.twitter.com/Sjm4UFgOs6— Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) July 31, 2026
He said the shared picture is one of his favourite photographs of the Milky Way, captured from the Cupola using a Nikon Z9 camera, an ARRI Zeiss 15mm T1.8 lens, and a custom sidereal drive that cancelled out the stars' motion relative to the space station's orbit.
Social Media Reaction
Social media users were amazed by the photograph of the Milky Way.
One user commented, "This is the most beautiful space photo I've seen in a long time.
Another user noted, "Phenomenal shot."
"What am amazing capture," added a third user.
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