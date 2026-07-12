Astronaut Shares Breathtaking Image of Milky Way Shining Above Earth's City Lights

A stunning view of Earth and the Milky Way from space has captured attention after an astronaut shared a breathtaking image showing the beauty of the night sky above city lights. The photograph shows how humans and the stars appear connected in a rare view from the International Space Station.

Astronaut Don Pettit shared the image on social media, showing the Milky Way glowing above the lights of Earth. The photograph captured the contrast between the bright cities below and the stars shining across the night sky.

Check Out The Post Here:

Sharing the post, Don Pettit wrote that the image showed Milky Way views over the city lights of Earth. He said that humans are shining back at the stars that inspire them.

Pettit shared that the photograph was taken with a Nikon Z9 camera using a 14mm lens, f/1.4, ISO 6400 settings, along with a homemade sidereal tracker on the ISS Expedition 72.

The image highlighted the view of Earth from space and the connection between the planet's glowing cities and the vastness of the universe.

Social Media Reactions

The post drew attention from viewers who admired the unique perspective captured by the astronaut.

One user commented, "Earth looks like a cosmic puddle of light."

Another user noted, "Astonishing perspective!"

"It's glorious," added a third user.