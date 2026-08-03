"It's Hard To Watch It Burn": Astronaut Anil Menon Shares Photos Of Oregon Wildfire From Space

NASA astronaut Anil Menon has shared a striking view of Oregon's Crater Lake from the International Space Station (ISS), alongside a heartfelt message about the wildfires affecting the region.

Posting on X, Menon wrote that he captured Crater Lake from the ISS as it appeared just past the station's solar arrays.

He said that even from 250 miles above Earth, the lake's "deep blue caldera" and Wizard Island are clearly visible.

However, Menon said the scene also revealed another reality. Looking east of the lake, he noted that smoke from wildfires could be seen stretching across Oregon.

Check Out The Post Here:

The astronaut reflected on his personal connection to the area, saying that before becoming an astronaut, he served as a flight surgeon with the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, located near Crater Lake.

He said he spent many good years in that part of Oregon and that it was difficult to see it burning from space.

Menon also expressed his thoughts for those affected by the fires, including families who have lost their homes and the thousands of firefighters and aircrews working around the clock.

He added that from the ISS, the scale of the smoke is visible, as is the immense effort being made by those responding to the wildfires.