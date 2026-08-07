Astronaut Welcomes Plants As Space Station's Newest Crew Members

- NASA astronaut Jessica Meir shared red Russian kale and wasabi mustard are new ISS plants
- The crew tends to plants during free time to study growth in the open ISS cabin
- The study focuses on seed viability and growth outside the specialized plant habitat
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir has shared that the newest members of the Expedition 75 crew are red Russian kale and wasabi mustard.
In a post on X, Meir said the crew is caring for the plants in their free time. She explained that the goal is to understand how plants grow in the open cabin environment of the International Space Station instead of in its specialised plant habitat.
The study also aims to examine how seed viability is affected by on-orbit stowage.
Check Out The Post Here:
Meet the newest members of our Expedition 75 crew, red Russian kale and wasabi mustard! We're caring for these plants in our free time, with the goal of understanding how plants grow in the open cabin environment of the @Space_Station (instead of in our specialized plant… pic.twitter.com/n1n4QsKCnU— Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) August 4, 2026
Meir said she enjoys having something green, alive and growing in the otherwise sterile environment of the ISS. She added that having plants on board feels like a bit of nature therapy and is always welcome.
Social Media Reaction
Social media users were amazed to see the new member at ISS. One user commented, "These plants are living my dream: they are traveling in space."
Another user noted, "This is so cool."
"That's fascinating," added a third user.
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