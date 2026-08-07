Astronaut Welcomes Plants As Space Station's Newest Crew Members

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir has shared that the newest members of the Expedition 75 crew are red Russian kale and wasabi mustard.

In a post on X, Meir said the crew is caring for the plants in their free time. She explained that the goal is to understand how plants grow in the open cabin environment of the International Space Station instead of in its specialised plant habitat.

The study also aims to examine how seed viability is affected by on-orbit stowage.

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Meir said she enjoys having something green, alive and growing in the otherwise sterile environment of the ISS. She added that having plants on board feels like a bit of nature therapy and is always welcome.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see the new member at ISS. One user commented, "These plants are living my dream: they are traveling in space."

Another user noted, "This is so cool."

"That's fascinating," added a third user.