NASA Astronaut Shares Dead Sea Image From Space, Highlights Extreme Salinity

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir recently shared a striking photograph of the Dead Sea, highlighting its bright white and glimmering salt formations as seen from space.

Along with the image, Meir described the Dead Sea as the final part of what she called a "trifecta" of salty seas, following her earlier posts about the Great Salt Lake and the Caspian Sea.

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In her post, Meir pointed out that the Dead Sea is the deepest hypersaline lake in the world, with a depth of 997 feet.

She also recalled her personal experience of visiting the lake. Meir said she vividly remembers taking a dip in the Dead Sea and noted that its high salinity made her so buoyant that she could float in a standing position with her legs partially submerged.

The astronaut's post offered both a unique view of the famous salt lake from space and a personal memory of experiencing its unusual waters firsthand.