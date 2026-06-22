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NASA Astronaut Shares Dead Sea Image From Space, Highlights Extreme Salinity

In her post, Meir pointed out that the Dead Sea is the deepest hypersaline lake in the world, with a depth of 997 feet.

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NASA Astronaut Shares Dead Sea Image From Space, Highlights Extreme Salinity
She also recalled her personal experience of visiting the lake.
  • NASA astronaut Jessica Meir shared a photo of the Dead Sea from space, showing salt formations
  • She described the Dead Sea as the last in a trio of salty seas she featured recently
  • The Dead Sea is the world's deepest hypersaline lake, reaching 997 feet in depth
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NASA astronaut Jessica Meir recently shared a striking photograph of the Dead Sea, highlighting its bright white and glimmering salt formations as seen from space.

Along with the image, Meir described the Dead Sea as the final part of what she called a "trifecta" of salty seas, following her earlier posts about the Great Salt Lake and the Caspian Sea.

Check Out The Post Here:

In her post, Meir pointed out that the Dead Sea is the deepest hypersaline lake in the world, with a depth of 997 feet.

She also recalled her personal experience of visiting the lake. Meir said she vividly remembers taking a dip in the Dead Sea and noted that its high salinity made her so buoyant that she could float in a standing position with her legs partially submerged.

The astronaut's post offered both a unique view of the famous salt lake from space and a personal memory of experiencing its unusual waters firsthand.

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NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir, Dead Sea Photograph, Dead Sea Salt Formations
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