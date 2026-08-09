Astronaut Shares Auroras Glowing Outside Spacecraft Window, Calls It "Room With A View"

An astronaut has shared a view of the aurora from aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, showing the natural light display through one of its windows. The video captures the aurora as the spacecraft moves forward, with the window framing also visible.

Astronaut Anil Menon shared the view in an X post, describing it as "a room with a view."

Watch Video Here:

Menon said the aurora was seen through the SpaceX Dragon window. He explained that the space station was moving forward and that the window was looking out in the direction of travel.

The astronaut also pointed out that the window framing could be made out in the view.

Menon wrote, "Space station is moving foward and the window looks out in the direction of travel. You can make out the window framing. Z9 1/4s 15mm ISO 8000 MP4."

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see the aurora captured from the spacecraft.

One user commented, "The window framing makes it look like an old panavision shot from a sci-fi film."

"Beautiful and peaceful," added another user.

A third user noted, "Great work! Thanks for sharing!"