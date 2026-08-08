Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minors, Men. 600 Videos Found On His Phone

Police in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing minors and young men.

According to officials, the accused had been blackmailing and exploiting the survivors since 2022 by threatening to circulate their videos on social media.

Superintendent of Police Ashwini Sanap stated that over 600 obscene videos were recovered from the accused's mobile phone. She added that police have begun recording statements of survivors after identifying them from the videos found on the device.

"The police received confidential information that a man was luring minors with money and committing crimes against them...The accused identified himself as 22-year-old Chetan Prakash Koli. He is a resident of Raisingpura. When his mobile phone was checked, it contained numerous obscene videos and photos. The forensic team seized his mobile phone, completed all necessary inspections and sent it for further examination," the officer said.

"At present, it has been revealed in the investigation that the accused has been doing all these things since 2022. Based on those videos and photographs, victims will be contacted, and their statements will be recorded," she added.