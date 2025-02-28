Advertisement
Pune Bus Rape Accused Detained: Police

The woman was raped allegedly by history-sheeter Gade (37) early morning on Tuesday inside an ST bus.

Read Time: 1 min
Pune:

A man who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a bus at Pune's Swargate bus station was detained in Shirur Tehsil on Friday, police said.

The accused identified as Dattatray Gade was detained by Pune Police at around midnight from Pune's Shirur tehsil.

The woman was raped allegedly by history-sheeter Gade (37) early morning on Tuesday inside an ST bus.

Gade, is named in half a dozen cases of theft, robbery and chain-snatching in Pune and Ahilyanagar district. He has been out on bail since 2019 in one of the offences.

Thirteen police teams were deployed at various locations around the state to nab the accused.

The police had also deployed sniffer dogs and drones as part of a search operation within the tracts of sugarcane crop located in Shirur Tehsil in Pune district on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

