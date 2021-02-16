School Principal In Patna Sentenced To Death For Rape Of Student

The case was reported in September 2018 when survivor was found to be pregnant. (Representational)

The principal of a school in Patna has been sentenced to death and a school teacher has been imprisoned for life by a court for the rape of a Class 5 student.

Special POCSO judge Awadhesh Kumar, in an order passed on Monday, announced capital punishment for the principal Arvind Kumar besides imposing on him a fine of Rs one lakh.

Co-accused Abhishek Kumar, who taught at the school situated in Phulwari Sharif locality of the city, was sentenced for life and slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000.

The case was reported in September 2018 when the survivor, all of 11 years, was found to be pregnant after she was taken to a doctor by her parents who got worried over her frequent bouts of illness.

She narrated her ordeal amid questions from her parents. A case was filed under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

