Opinion | How Women Are Reshaping Assembly Elections Across India

The assembly election results declared on May 4 once again underscored a decisive and often underestimated force in Indian democracy - women voters. Across the five states where elections were held, female electoral participation has not only risen steadily but has actively shaped political mandates, compelling parties to recalibrate strategies, welfare agendas, and campaign narratives.

Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry voted on April 9, while Tamil Nadu voted on April 23, and West Bengal in two phases on April 23 and 29, 2026.

West Bengal recorded its highest-ever voter turnout since independence at approximately 92.9%. Women outvoted men significantly, with their turnout reaching 93.2% compared to 91.7% for men.

In Tamil Nadu, women outnumbered male voters by over 17 lakhs, with a turnout of 86.2% against 83.9% for men. In Kerala, female turnout touched 81.2% compared to 75.2% for men. Assam recorded a female turnout of 86.5% against 85.3% for men. In Puducherry, female turnout stood at 91.4% compared to 88.1% among men.

The above statistics reflect that India has witnessed a gender convergence in voter turnout. Women voters are not only matching but surpassing male turnout. This shift is not merely statistical - it is political. Women are increasingly voting independently of traditional patriarchal influence, often prioritising welfare delivery, household economics, and social security over ideological or identity-based appeals. Let's analyse it state wise.

Women as swing voters

In West Bengal, conventionally, women backed the ruling party Trinamool Congress due to schemes like cash transfers (Lakshmir Bhandar) and social care, creating a loyal support base. Women voters turned out in higher proportions than men in several constituencies, cushioning the ruling party and Mamata Banerjee against anti-incumbency. The perception of Mamata Banerjee as a strong, relatable female leader further amplified this support, turning gender identity into a political asset.

But this election saw a shift among urban women and middle-class voters who were reportedly swayed by concerns over governance, corruption, and women's safety following high-profile incidents like the RG Kar rape and murder case.

As per reports, BJP led in seats where women's queues were the longest, suggesting that a significant portion of the female electorate opted for 'poribortan' (change) over existing welfare loyalty this time.

A similar pattern is visible in Assam, where the BJP has successfully mobilised women through targeted welfare programmes. The Orunodoi Scheme, which offers financial assistance to economically vulnerable women, has been instrumental in building electoral goodwill. Women voters, particularly in rural areas, have responded positively to schemes that directly affect household consumption and financial stability. The political messaging has also been tailored to emphasise safety, economic inclusion, and welfare efficiency-issues that resonate strongly with female voters.

In Tamil Nadu, the influence of women voters has historically been significant, but it has evolved in recent years. Political parties like the DMK and the AIADMK have long relied on welfare politics, particularly schemes aimed at women. From subsidised food programmes to financial assistance and free public services, these initiatives had built enduring voter loyalty.

However, this election, women voters broke the decades-old binary loyalties and embraced a new political alternative in actor Vijay's TVK.

Meanwhile, Kerala presents a slightly different but equally compelling case. With high literacy rates and strong social development indicators, women voters here are more politically aware, and issue driven. Electoral outcomes in Kerala often reflect nuanced decision-making by women voters, who weigh governance performance, public health, education, and social welfare.

The consistent alternation of power between coalitions (LDF and UDF) has, in part, been influenced by this discerning voter base.

The UDF wave, this election, suggests that women voters, who have historically preferred stability, shifted away from the LDF's continuity narrative.

Political takeaways

What ties these diverse state experiences together is the centrality of welfare politics tailored to women. Direct benefit transfers, healthcare access, subsidised essentials, and safety measures have become key electoral tools. However, this is not merely transactional politics. Women voters are demonstrating agility and political consciousness, often holding governments accountable for delivery failures.

Another crucial factor is the symbolic and psychological impact of representation. Leaders like Mamata Banerjee or the late Jayalalithaa have shown that female political leadership can inspire greater electoral participation among women. Even in states without prominent women leaders, political parties are increasingly fielding female candidates and highlighting gender-inclusive governance.

The May 4 results reaffirm a broader national trend: elections are no longer decided solely by caste equations, religious polarisation, or traditional vote banks. Women voters are emerging as a decisive swing constituency - one that is less predictable, more pragmatic, and deeply responsive to governance outcomes.

This shift has significant implications for Indian politics. First, it pushes parties toward more inclusive and welfare-oriented policies. Second, it reduces the dominance of identity politics by introducing performance-based evaluation. Third, it strengthens democratic participation by bringing more voices into the electoral process.

However, challenges remain. While women are voting in larger numbers, their representation in legislative bodies is still limited. Political empowerment must go beyond voter turnout to include greater participation in decision-making roles. Moreover, welfare schemes, while impactful, must be complemented by long-term structural changes in education, employment, and gender equality.

The electoral landscapes of the five states illustrate a powerful reality- women voters are no longer peripheral participants but central architects of political outcomes. As their influence continues to grow, political parties will need to move beyond tokenism and engage with women as informed, independent, and decisive stakeholders in India's democracy.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author