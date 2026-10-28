Zomato Jumps On Saif Ali Khan's Viral 'Ghee' Moment, Wins Internet With Clever Delivery Bags

Saif Ali Khan's reaction to the announcement that he and Akshay Kumar had won ghee on Kaun Banega Crorepati has become a major viral moment. Saif even addressed the buzz during an Instagram Live session, where fans flooded the comments with questions and reactions. Now, food delivery platform Zomato is cashing in on the trend, using witty one-liners inspired by the viral clip and the "ghee" joke on its delivery bags as part of an on-ground marketing campaign.

Zomato shared photos of its delivery partners carrying bags featuring humorous slogans linked to the actor's now-famous ghee win. The bags carried messages such as, "Extra ghee just to be Saif", "Drive on the Saif side", "Starring Saunf Ali Khan", and "From the House of Pakodi".

Sharing the pictures, Zomato captioned the post: "Better Saif than sorry." Joining in on the fun, Govardhan Ghee replied, "We see you're riding on the trend, saifly."

The campaign quickly grabbed users' attention, with the food delivery platform putting its own spin on a viral moment that has kept social media entertained.

"The House of Pakodi. The admin is a gheenius," commented one user.

"Now that you've got your ghee, keep it Saif. Just saying, for the Saifer side," wrote another.

"The Saif multiverse is expanding," quipped a third user.

"That's a Saif way of marketing," another user wrote.