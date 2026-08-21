Woman's Flat Hunt In Bengaluru Takes An Unexpected Turn, Leads To Job Offer

A flat-hunting visit in Bengaluru turned into an unexpected job opportunity after a woman met the founders of a legal AI startup while checking the interiors of another apartment in the same building. The post was shared by X user @neembu_paani31, who described the unusual encounter on the platform.

She said the man who was moving out of the flat she had originally gone to see was unavailable, so she and her companions visited another flat in the same building to look at its interiors. That was when she met the startup founders.

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According to the post, the founders were building a legal AI company. The woman said she had a brief conversation with them about what they were working on and asked questions about the product.

She said her curiosity appeared to make an impression. She wrote that she had small discussions with them about what they were building and that, after seeing her curiosity and questions, they were impressed and ready to hire her.

She also mentioned that the company already has offices in Chennai and Bengaluru and is planning to expand to Dubai and Malaysia.

The post does not provide details about the role or whether the job offer was ultimately accepted. However, the unexpected turn of events was enough for her to describe the experience as quintessentially Bengaluru. She wrote that Bengaluru never fails to surprise.