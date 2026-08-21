'Ambition, Scale And Capital': Techie Reveals Why San Francisco And Bengaluru Are Not Comparable

The Bay Area in San Francisco is arguably the greatest hub for technology and innovation in the world. The area is home to global giants like Apple, Google, Meta, and thousands of up-and-coming startups. India is yet to reach the same level, but slowly and steadily, Bengaluru, the country's tech capital, is making strides to position itself to become the centre of innovation. Now, a tech professional has caught social media's attention after he highlighted the difference between the two cities.

Kunal Gandhi, who works as India lead for US-based Eigen Labs, said San Francisco and Bengaluru could not be compared, simply because the former was operating on a different level.

"San Francisco and Bengaluru are not comparable," said Gandhi, adding: "The ambition, scale, capital, and ability to absorb failure are infinitely different in San Francisco. Access in San Francisco is ungated. Everyone wants you to succeed."

Apart from being the tech capital, San Francisco functioned as a 'quintessential' American city, Gandhi pointed out.

"Also, it is a quintessential American city. Life outside is hassle-free. All you need to worry about is locking in and building," he said.

Gandhi said Bengaluru could reach that level, but assigning a timeline to it was next to an impossible task.

"Can Bangalore get there? For sure. But in the current context, it's impossible to define that timeline. Bangalore has a lead in dosa. But I am sure some robot startup will perfect that soon," he said.

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users highlighted that it was an unfair comparison and Bengautu needed to fix its infrastructure problem before competing in the tech space.

"San Francisco ecosystem is way older than Bangalore. So unfair to compare the two," said one user, while another added: "Agree, even money can't buy you predictable travel time in Bangalore. Adds a lot of friction in a lot of minor ways."

A third commented: "Ability to absorb failure. Nail. Hammer. Head. After employing 20 people for 6 years at my startup, I've been struggling for nearly a year to get past the compliance bureaucracy just to shut it down. This is definitely not the case in Delaware, Singapore or Dubai. And this is completely within our control. There is simply no excuse for this in today's day and age."

A fourth said: "Bangalore is the closest thing we have to SF around here. Maybe one day we'll get there, but bigger issues like infra need to be solved first. It's hard to build a billion-dollar company when you're busy complaining about traffic and rent."