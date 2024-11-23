Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

"Only In Bengaluru": Landlord Turns Tech Advisor For Tenant Entrepreneur

An IIM graduate's viral post reveals how his landlord, a tech professional, became his startup adviser, sparking hilarious reactions online.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Only In Bengaluru": Landlord Turns Tech Advisor For Tenant Entrepreneur
The internet cant get enough of this quintessential Bengaluru moment. (Representative Image)

Bengaluru, known as India's major technology hub, often grabs headlines for its unique corporate culture, booming tech jobs, and quirky stories involving landlords. Adding to the ongoing engineers-landlord buzz, a new social media post has surfaced and is now going viral.

In a recent post on X, social media user Vetri Venthan, an IIM Ahmedabad graduate and fintech entrepreneur, shared a unique experience. According to his bio on LinkedIn, Vetri is building a fintech startup. In his post, he revealed that his landlord has taken on the role of his tech adviser, jokingly adding that such things can happen only in Bengaluru.

Also Read | "High Rents, No Real Friends": BITS Pilani Alumnus Says Bengaluru Techies Are Lonely

"Bengaluru is the only city where your landlord also becomes a tech advisor for your startup. My landlord (Solutions Architect at Intel) loved our product & is giving us intros to corporations/advising us on our architecture while meeting us at cafes," he wrote in the post.

 

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bengaluru, Tech Hub, Landlord
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.