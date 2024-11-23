"Only In Bengaluru": Landlord Turns Tech Advisor For Tenant Entrepreneur

Bengaluru, known as India's major technology hub, often grabs headlines for its unique corporate culture, booming tech jobs, and quirky stories involving landlords. Adding to the ongoing engineers-landlord buzz, a new social media post has surfaced and is now going viral.

In a recent post on X, social media user Vetri Venthan, an IIM Ahmedabad graduate and fintech entrepreneur, shared a unique experience. According to his bio on LinkedIn, Vetri is building a fintech startup. In his post, he revealed that his landlord has taken on the role of his tech adviser, jokingly adding that such things can happen only in Bengaluru.

"Bengaluru is the only city where your landlord also becomes a tech advisor for your startup. My landlord (Solutions Architect at Intel) loved our product & is giving us intros to corporations/advising us on our architecture while meeting us at cafes," he wrote in the post.