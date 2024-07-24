'High Rents, No Real Friends': BITS Pilani Alumnus Says Bengaluru Techies Are Lonely

The user also said that people should consider it as a wake-up call.

A BITS Pilani alumni posted about the conditions of techies in Bengaluru, which started a discussion on the difficulties they encounter in the IT sector. The internet user, Harsh, brought up topics like isolation, an unbalanced work-life schedule, and the general effects on mental and physical well-being. "Most techies in Bangalore are pretty lonely. Away from family, no real friends, stuck in traffic, high rents, children not getting good values, peers into status games, cringe tech meet-ups, shoves body with coffee & alcohol, hair-loss, tummies popping out & pays highest taxes," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It scares me even more that so many people relate with this.



Consider this your wake up call & take some action fellas. Fixed 1000s of jiras but your health & family is broken? — harsh (@harshwsingh) July 23, 2024

The user also said that people should consider it as a wake-up call and take care of their health and family. "It scares me even more that so many people relate with this. Consider this your wake up call & take some action fellas. Fixed 1000s of jiras but your health & family is broken?" he said in the now-viral post.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 6.4 lakh views and 11,000 likes.

"Isn't this the story of 'most' youngsters away from home in almost every city," said a user.

Another wrote, "scary to relate to some parts of it."

"I also used to feel lonely like this. And I was not able to take care of my health at all. Then somehow I took up a WFH job. Then I was sick for a year because the habit I had developed in cities made my body not work. After that, I worked lot on my health. Now I'm feeling better. I meet people. I stay with my family," a user shared.

"Just be random. Life is random," added a person.

A fifth user said, "it's not just about the techies, this generation is through this mess. Whether they are students, engineers, working professionals, etc"

"Very accurate description, esp. the loneliness bit. Then the anxiety due to traffic, poor infrastructure, and high rents further adds to the misery making one feel trapped and despondent inspite of a high-paying job, completely messing up your physical and mental health," an X user wrote.

