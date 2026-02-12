Rs 2 Crore Cash Found In Raids On Government Official In Bengaluru

In a crackdown on corruption, the Karnataka Lokayukta Police have seized nearly Rs 2 crore in unaccounted cash during raids conducted on properties linked to a senior government official in Bengaluru.

Acting on specific information, the raids were conducted at six locations connected to HM Janardhan, a superintending engineer with the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS).

During the searches, Lokayukta officials recovered Rs 1.7 crore in cash from a flat belonging to Sujay Shetty, a close friend of the accused officer.

Videos of the raidsshowed bundles of notes spread on a bed and officials using machines to count them.

Seized documents revealed the officer owned properties worth Rs 3.2 crore, including three houses valued at Rs 2.4 crore, and agricultural land worth over Rs 60 lakh.

"The investigation has revealed assets totalling Rs 4.42 crore, which is 216% more than the known sources of income of the superintending engineer," said an official.

Lokayukta authorities said search and seizure operations are still underway, and further details are expected as the investigation progresses.