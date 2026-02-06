Rs 61 Lakh Cash, 2.5 kg Gold Found In Raids On Retired Andhra Engineer

In a major anti-corruption operation, the Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has uncovered assets worth more than Rs 30 crore allegedly amassed by retired Panchayat Raj Superintending Engineer Kallepalli Srinivasa Rao.

Cash, gold, silver, house plots, flats, and bank lockers were identified during the searches.

Rao, who joined the Panchayat Raj department in 1990, retired on December 31, 2025, as Superintending Engineer in Visakhapatnam. Acting on credible information that he had accumulated wealth far beyond his known income, the ACB launched multi-location raids across Visakhapatnam, Saluru and Hyderabad.

During the synchronised searches at his residence and properties linked to his family and associates, officials seized a large quantity of valuables and property documents. Items recovered include:

Rs 61.87 lakh in cash

Around 2.5 kg of gold and 20.3 kg of silver

Three house plots and two residential flats

18.57 cents of agricultural land in Saluru town, registered in the name of his daughter

Five bank lockers

The ACB has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and officials said that Rao will be arrested following due legal process. He will then be produced before the special ACB court in Visakhapatnam.

Authorities also confirmed that several documents and other incriminating materials were seized during the raids. The identified bank lockers will be opened soon as part of deeper forensic checks.

This high-value operation comes at a time when the ACB has intensified its statewide crackdown on disproportionate assets, bribery and corruption involving government officials, including those from the judiciary and revenue staff.

