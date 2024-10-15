CBI Arrests 2 Delhi Police Officers For Allegedly Taking Rs 10 Lakh Bribe

CBI conducted searches at the residences of the duo after their arrest. (Representational)

The CBI arrested an inspector and a sub-inspector posted at the Burari police station here for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh on Tuesday, officials said.

The agency arrested Sub-Inspector Bhupesh Kumar while he was receiving a part payment of Rs 10 lakh of a total demand of Rs 1.5 crore on behalf Inspector Sandeep Ahlawat, the officials said.

Subsequently, Ahlawat was also arrested, they added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the residences of the duo after their arrest, the officials said.

