"We'll Be Back When AC Is Fixed": This Gen Z Office Story Breaks The Internet

A short post on X by user Sheetal Rijhwani has gone viral for all the right reasons. She described how her Gen Z cousin works in an office where the entire group of young employees leaves together, on time, every single day. No one stays late to impress a manager. No one picks up work calls at the weekend. When a manager behaves badly, they report it to HR, and HR sides with them, not the boss.

The story's most delicious moment came when the office air conditioning broke down. The Gen Z group did not suffer in silence. They walked to a nearby café and sent HR a message: "We'll be back once the AC is fixed."

Then came the line that stung Millennials across the internet. When Rijhwani asked her cousin whether everyone in the group was Gen Z, the reply was swift: "Yes. Millennials don't have the courage to do this. You've gotten used to staying quiet and putting up with everything."

Emotional damage, as Rijhwani herself put it.

The post has sparked massive engagement, crossing over 1 lakh views and drawing a flood of reactions.

Many users shared mixed opinions on the generational debate. One commenter agreed, saying millennials often lack risk-taking ability due to financial responsibilities like loans.

Another expressed concern about Gen Z's future job prospects amid the rise of AI tools like OpenAI and Claude.

Meanwhile, a different user offered a nuanced take, appreciating Gen Z's push for better work culture but disagreeing that millennials lack courage, pointing out that Gen Z benefits from financial security built by previous generations.